Brokerages Set Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Target Price at C$28.96

Shares of Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$28.96.

TPZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$26.50 to C$28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Topaz Energy from C$28.50 to C$32.50 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Shares of TPZ opened at C$26.70 on Friday. Topaz Energy has a 12 month low of C$18.03 and a 12 month high of C$26.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.52, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 7.17. The stock has a market cap of C$3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 72.16 and a beta of 0.51.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$78.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$80.00 million. Topaz Energy had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 16.70%. Equities analysts forecast that Topaz Energy will post 0.1930068 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 356.76%.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

