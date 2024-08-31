Brokerages Set Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Target Price at $19.33

Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

TROX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Tronox from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Tronox from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tronox from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

NYSE:TROX opened at $13.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.57. Tronox has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $20.70. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.11). Tronox had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tronox will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.42%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Tronox during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Tronox during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tronox during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tronox by 260,833.3% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Tronox during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

