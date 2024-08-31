Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Chairman Hyatt J. Brown Sells 134,640 Shares

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 134,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $14,071,226.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Brown & Brown stock opened at $105.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.74. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.73 and a 12-month high of $105.45.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 21.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BRO. Citigroup boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brown & Brown from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on Brown & Brown

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 5.6% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

(Get Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.