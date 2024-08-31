Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Acquires 21,298 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,622 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,298 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 98,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Intel by 65.2% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,096 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 27,274 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 71,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 29,040 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 16,681 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $501,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,576. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. New Street Research lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.04.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.04. 177,785,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,623,316. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $18.84 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $93.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

