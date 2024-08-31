Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,968 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $12,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 164.0% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.93.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM stock traded up $3.23 on Friday, hitting $202.13. 4,750,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,243,869. The firm has a market cap of $185.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $135.87 and a 52 week high of $202.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.