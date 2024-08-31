Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Buys 520 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,182,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,990,052,000 after acquiring an additional 292,017 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 11.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,354,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,630,127,000 after buying an additional 435,358 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,514,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,853,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,952 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in BlackRock by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,471,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,006,490,000 after acquiring an additional 58,681 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,812,920,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $6.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $901.81. The stock had a trading volume of 478,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,117. The firm has a market cap of $134.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $903.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $836.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $807.82.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 32.36%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.84%.

A number of research firms have commented on BLK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $910.00 to $920.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $985.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $881.47.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $10,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total transaction of $24,833,712.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,272,703.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $10,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,042 shares of company stock worth $79,387,117 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

