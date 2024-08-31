Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,464 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 800.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ traded up $5.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $476.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,466,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,489,914. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $342.35 and a 1 year high of $503.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $474.23 and its 200-day moving average is $454.58.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.7615 dividend. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

