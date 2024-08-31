Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.9% of Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $16,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of PG traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,301,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,572,756. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $141.45 and a 52-week high of $171.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.42 and its 200-day moving average is $163.93.
Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.69%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.79.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PG
Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble
In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 96,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $16,320,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 87,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total transaction of $14,991,621.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,777 shares in the company, valued at $51,252,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 96,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $16,320,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 375,553 shares of company stock worth $63,829,141 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Procter & Gamble
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Procter & Gamble
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Veeva’s Stock Jumps on Stellar Q2 Results—Don’t Miss Out
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.