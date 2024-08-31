Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $11.13 Million Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $11,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 6.2% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 9.5% during the second quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 31.0% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PSX. Wolfe Research began coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.38.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX traded up $3.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.31. 3,981,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,628,280. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $107.85 and a twelve month high of $174.08. The company has a market cap of $59.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.27.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.79 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at $11,390,062.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.