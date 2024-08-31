Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $3.26 Million Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 261,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,510,000 after acquiring an additional 13,984 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 259.1% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 6,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $418.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.95.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $8.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $369.37. 1,882,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,608. The company has a market cap of $93.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.16. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $232.06 and a 12 month high of $370.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $331.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.61.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

