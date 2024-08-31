Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $3.53 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,345 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $16,700,000. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 267.3% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 63.8% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 16.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd grew its position in shares of Adobe by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd now owns 6,530 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $4.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $574.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,982,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,657. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $549.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $519.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.97 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The company has a market capitalization of $254.69 billion, a PE ratio of 51.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Melius downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $601.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADBE

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.23, for a total transaction of $857,151.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,405,722.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.23, for a total transaction of $857,151.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,405,722.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,277 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.