Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 64.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH remained flat at $58.77 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,084,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,271. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.03. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.33 and a 1 year high of $58.86.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.