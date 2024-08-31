Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Purchases 13,777 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 915.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,777 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth $26,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, BNP Paribas bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,664,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,129,059. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.80 and a 200 day moving average of $15.95. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $19.74.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 3.86%. Carnival Co. &’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

CCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

