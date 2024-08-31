Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,944 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 174.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIW. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Mainsail Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 42,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. &PARTNERS purchased a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 466,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,204,000 after purchasing an additional 63,528 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

First Trust Water ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FIW traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.61. The stock had a trading volume of 27,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,624. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99. First Trust Water ETF has a one year low of $77.11 and a one year high of $108.69.

First Trust Water ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.