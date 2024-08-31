Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,162 Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rollins by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,438,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,500,927,000 after purchasing an additional 206,873 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,862,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Rollins by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,826,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,765,000 after buying an additional 357,535 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Rollins by 1.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,043,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,530,000 after acquiring an additional 27,806 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Rollins by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,019,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,208,000 after acquiring an additional 125,812 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROL. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rollins currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Rollins Price Performance

NYSE ROL traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $50.18. 1,340,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,961. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $50.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.70.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $891.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.02 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 40.10%. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.42%.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total value of $224,084.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,023 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,999.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total transaction of $224,084.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,999.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,671 shares in the company, valued at $13,625,271.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,017 shares of company stock worth $948,707 over the last 90 days. 4.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

