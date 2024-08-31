Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Raises Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 83,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $7,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Country Club Bank grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 12,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $91.09. The stock had a trading volume of 191,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,112. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.63 and a fifty-two week high of $93.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.39.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

