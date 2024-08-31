Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Sells 696 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truefg LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.19. The stock had a trading volume of 9,815,775 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.54. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

