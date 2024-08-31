Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 1,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.4% in the second quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farrow Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MDY traded up $4.11 on Friday, reaching $565.30. 636,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,290. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $545.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $539.46. The company has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $424.22 and a 12 month high of $574.11.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.