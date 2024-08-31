Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07, RTT News reports. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 38.87%. The firm had revenue of $111.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Price Performance

Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.38. The company had a trading volume of 613,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,982. The stock has a market cap of $460.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.63. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 1-year low of $21.24 and a 1-year high of $34.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.01.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

Build-A-Bear Workshop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BBW shares. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Build-A-Bear Workshop

Insider Transactions at Build-A-Bear Workshop

In other news, Director George Carrara sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $68,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,238.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, Director George Carrara sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $68,484.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at $460,238.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sharon Price John sold 41,034 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $1,066,473.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,384,953.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

(Get Free Report)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.