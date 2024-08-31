Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.93

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.93 and traded as high as $34.80. Build-A-Bear Workshop shares last traded at $32.26, with a volume of 1,200,049 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Build-A-Bear Workshop from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.01. The stock has a market cap of $460.81 million, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.63.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 38.87% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $111.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Build-A-Bear Workshop

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 41,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $1,066,473.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,384,953.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 41,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $1,066,473.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,384,953.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Carrara sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $68,484.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,238.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 211.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 209.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

See Also

