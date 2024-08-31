Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.450-1.550 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.5 billion-$2.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.5 billion. Burlington Stores also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.660-7.960 EPS.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

BURL stock opened at $268.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $252.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.45. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $282.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on BURL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $284.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $274.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $276.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Burlington Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $294.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Burlington Stores

Insider Activity at Burlington Stores

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $126,152.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,809,190.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Burlington Stores

(Get Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.