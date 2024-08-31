Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.450-1.550 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.5 billion-$2.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.5 billion. Burlington Stores also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.660-7.960 EPS.
Burlington Stores Price Performance
BURL stock opened at $268.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $252.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.45. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $282.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61.
Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Activity at Burlington Stores
In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $126,152.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,809,190.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
