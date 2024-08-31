Cadinha & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cadinha & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 46.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,266 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 31,848 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.8% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sabal Trust CO boosted its stake in Visa by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 18,069 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,743,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,321,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 36,807 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,661,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $276.37. 6,296,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,134,793. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.78 and a 12-month high of $290.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $265.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair raised Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.50.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

