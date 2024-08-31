Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Short Interest Up 37.4% in August

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a growth of 37.4% from the July 31st total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 268.0 days.
Calian Group Stock Performance
Shares of Calian Group stock remained flat at $38.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.56. Calian Group has a 1 year low of $38.07 and a 1 year high of $41.06.
About Calian Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Calian Group
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Veeva’s Stock Jumps on Stellar Q2 Results—Don’t Miss Out
Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.