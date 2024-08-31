California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Hits New 12-Month High at $55.22

Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $55.22 and last traded at $55.07, with a volume of 67460 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised California Water Service Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, California Water Service Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

California Water Service Group Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.47.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $244.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.25 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.80%.

Insider Activity at California Water Service Group

In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $29,409.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,411.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $29,409.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,411.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 1,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $82,815.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,241.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,319 shares of company stock worth $171,743. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of California Water Service Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 4,565.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,053,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,093,000 after buying an additional 1,031,103 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 40.8% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,013,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,079,000 after acquiring an additional 872,865 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,614,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,198,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,609,000 after purchasing an additional 232,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in California Water Service Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,957,000. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

Featured Stories

