Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 119.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verum Partners LLC grew its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 1,741.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 138,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,464,000 after purchasing an additional 131,086 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 63.3% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 229,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,798,000 after buying an additional 88,892 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 315,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,337,000 after acquiring an additional 76,610 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 75.4% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 156,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,498,000 after acquiring an additional 67,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 670,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,771,000 after acquiring an additional 51,776 shares during the period.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

SYLD opened at $71.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.89.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Profile

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

