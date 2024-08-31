Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Price Target to C$36.00

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PBL has been the subject of several other reports. Cormark dropped their target price on Pollard Banknote from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Acumen Capital lowered their price target on Pollard Banknote from C$47.00 to C$28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$40.50 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of PBL opened at C$25.45 on Tuesday. Pollard Banknote has a 1 year low of C$17.95 and a 1 year high of C$37.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$688.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.39%.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of lottery and charitable gaming products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming systems, and Retail. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

