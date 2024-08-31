Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR) Price Target to $28.00

Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR – Free Report) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $42.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ALAR. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Alarum Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Alarum Technologies from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

Shares of ALAR stock opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $87.69 million, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.72. Alarum Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $46.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Alarum Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alarum Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alarum Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alarum Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alarum Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. Institutional investors own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Alarum Technologies Ltd. provides internet access and web data collection solutions in North, South, and Central America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Internet Access Solutions and Consumer Internet Access Solutions. The company offers security blanket against ransomware, viruses, phishing, and other online threats, as well as secured and encrypted connection, masking the customers online activity and keeping them safe from hackers.

