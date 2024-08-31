Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CM traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,664,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,160. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $59.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.16. The company has a market capitalization of $55.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.652 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.12%.

CM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Desjardins upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

