Canadian Western Bank to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CWB opened at C$51.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.39. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of C$24.66 and a 12 month high of C$52.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$46.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$34.88.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C($0.05). Canadian Western Bank had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 32.29%. The business had revenue of C$285.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$290.33 million. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.703869 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Western Bank

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Jenny Siman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.05, for a total transaction of C$46,050.00. In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Jenny Siman sold 1,000 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.05, for a total value of C$46,050.00. Also, Senior Officer Trent Albert Erickson bought 4,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$41.44 per share, with a total value of C$178,680.66. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CWB shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$35.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. CIBC cut shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$30.00 to C$55.80 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Western Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$40.29.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

