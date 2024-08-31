Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (CCBG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 9th

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Capital City Bank Group has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years. Capital City Bank Group has a payout ratio of 29.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Capital City Bank Group to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.8%.

Capital City Bank Group Stock Performance

CCBG stock opened at $34.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $584.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.55. Capital City Bank Group has a twelve month low of $25.45 and a twelve month high of $36.49.

Capital City Bank Group ( NASDAQ:CCBG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $58.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.15 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 11.84%. Analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $282,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 143,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,192.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Capital City Bank Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital City Bank Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

