Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Holdings Decreased by Bellevue Asset Management LLC

Bellevue Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Growth ETF makes up about 4.2% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bellevue Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $7,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CGGR. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 15,759,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,616 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,963,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,802,000 after purchasing an additional 536,251 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,377,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,988 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,324,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,856,000 after purchasing an additional 385,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 424.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,561,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,971 shares during the period.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

CGGR traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.55. 1,139,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,457. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.95 and its 200 day moving average is $32.00. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $23.34 and a 52 week high of $34.10.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

