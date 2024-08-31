Capricorn Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRNLF) Short Interest Up 13.4% in August

Capricorn Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRNLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,300 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the July 31st total of 260,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,476.5 days.
Capricorn Metals Stock Performance
CRNLF stock remained flat at C$3.99 during midday trading on Friday. Capricorn Metals has a twelve month low of C$2.90 and a twelve month high of C$4.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.20.
About Capricorn Metals
