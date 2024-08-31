Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$159.55.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CJT. National Bankshares raised shares of Cargojet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$132.00 to C$154.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Cargojet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Cargojet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$159.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

In other Cargojet news, Director Arlene Dickinson sold 1,400 shares of Cargojet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.00, for a total value of C$156,800.00. In other news, Senior Officer Ajay Kumar Virmani sold 950 shares of Cargojet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.25, for a total value of C$126,587.50. Also, Director Arlene Dickinson sold 1,400 shares of Cargojet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.00, for a total transaction of C$156,800.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,372 shares of company stock valued at $1,540,886. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CJT opened at C$133.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -139.34 and a beta of 0.90. Cargojet has a 1-year low of C$76.50 and a 1-year high of C$143.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$129.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$120.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Cargojet’s payout ratio is presently -145.83%.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

