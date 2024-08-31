Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$159.55.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CJT. National Bankshares raised shares of Cargojet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$132.00 to C$154.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Cargojet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Cargojet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$159.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cargojet
Insider Buying and Selling at Cargojet
Cargojet Trading Up 2.8 %
CJT opened at C$133.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -139.34 and a beta of 0.90. Cargojet has a 1-year low of C$76.50 and a 1-year high of C$143.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$129.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$120.35.
Cargojet Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Cargojet’s payout ratio is presently -145.83%.
Cargojet Company Profile
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cargojet
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- The Solar Stock Battle: Is Daqo or JinkoSolar Your Next Big Win?
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Are These Chinese Stocks a Buy? Michael Burry’s Top Picks Say Yes
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Five Below Stock Faces Challenges Despite Strong Revenue Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.