Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,455,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,429,000. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for about 7.9% of Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC owned 3.51% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $585,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 31,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $49.59. 3,244,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,626,045. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $50.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.98 and a 200 day moving average of $45.86.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

