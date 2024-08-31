Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Has $88.30 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 579,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,254 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for 2.8% of Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $88,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IWN traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.73. 1,460,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $124.97 and a 52 week high of $174.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.62.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.