Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,637 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC owned 0.17% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $15,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJK. USA Financial Formulas lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6,476,084.6% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 841,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,696,000 after purchasing an additional 841,891 shares during the period. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $64,107,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,672,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,516,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,648,000 after purchasing an additional 291,305 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 266.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 363,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,205,000 after purchasing an additional 264,626 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJK traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.09. 191,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,112. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.39. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.63 and a 52 week high of $93.56. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

