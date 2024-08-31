Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Buys New Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 8.8% during the second quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 41,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 93,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 14,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 32.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,296,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,584,000 after buying an additional 804,650 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,381.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $169,814.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,226. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert Monaco purchased 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,278,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,565,426. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.43. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $26.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27. The firm has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WY shares. Argus upgraded Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

