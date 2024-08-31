Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWO. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 290.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

IWO traded up $1.76 on Friday, hitting $280.81. The company had a trading volume of 327,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,587. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $271.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.64. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.42 and a 1 year high of $291.61.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

