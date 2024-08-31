Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Has $266,000 Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:IJT traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.77. The company had a trading volume of 81,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,611. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.70. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $102.64 and a twelve month high of $143.97.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.3455 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.