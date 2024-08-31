Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Has $475,000 Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Certuity LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 536,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,607,000 after acquiring an additional 31,630 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $3.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $234.84. 2,771,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,366,937. The stock has a market cap of $116.53 billion, a PE ratio of 54.87, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $244.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $226.06 and a 200 day moving average of $212.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 85.98%.

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $4,120,151.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total value of $2,267,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,570,541.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $4,120,151.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,107 shares of company stock valued at $9,014,710. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.45.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

