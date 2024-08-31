Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Makes New $463,000 Investment in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,003 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 20,901,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,613,006,000 after buying an additional 13,885,473 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $1,049,089,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 26.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,764,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,840,332,000 after acquiring an additional 10,340,040 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Shopify by 21.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,239,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,642,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Shopify by 214.5% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,909,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,996 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.07. 3,019,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,078,813. The firm has a market cap of $95.45 billion, a PE ratio of -435.71, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.99. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $91.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.30.

Shopify Company Profile



Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

