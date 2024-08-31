Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Purchases 1,075 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,284 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Visa comprises 0.8% of Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 970.0% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $2.05 on Friday, hitting $276.37. The stock had a trading volume of 6,296,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,134,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $265.70 and a 200 day moving average of $273.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.78 and a twelve month high of $290.96.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $297.00 price objective (down from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.50.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

