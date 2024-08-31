Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Sells 182 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 847 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTU. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuit by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Intuit by 10.5% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 3.7% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $685.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $716.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total transaction of $690,997.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,682.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.75, for a total transaction of $42,581,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,626,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,320,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total transaction of $690,997.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,682.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,367 shares of company stock worth $60,118,991 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU traded up $7.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $630.26. 2,069,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,575. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $473.56 and a fifty-two week high of $676.62. The company has a market cap of $176.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $640.13 and its 200 day moving average is $633.52.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

