Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Sells 236 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC cut its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 8,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 20.9% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,301,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,282. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,282. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,947. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE PH traded up $8.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $600.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,459. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $362.49 and a 12 month high of $601.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $547.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $540.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $77.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.44.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $629.00 to $613.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.