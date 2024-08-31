Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Sells 422 Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC trimmed its position in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMYT. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 85.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,072,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,726 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,455,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,884 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,607,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,520,000 after acquiring an additional 734,336 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the first quarter worth $50,543,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 143.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 458,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,574,000 after acquiring an additional 269,988 shares during the period. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMYT. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of MakeMyTrip from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MakeMyTrip from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

MMYT stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.77. MakeMyTrip Limited has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $101.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.59, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.30.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.23. MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $254.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

