Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Takes $390,000 Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,540,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,100,000 after purchasing an additional 56,595 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $2,400,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 671.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 721,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,494,000 after buying an additional 627,979 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 15.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,882,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,079,000 after buying an additional 246,983 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 185,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after buying an additional 49,500 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.44.

VICI Properties Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:VICI traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.48. 5,545,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,006,041. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.50. The firm has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $33.51.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 65.61%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

