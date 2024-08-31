Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Takes Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,398 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TDOC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 204.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 604,238 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,021,000 after acquiring an additional 80,805 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 74.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,568 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 188.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,594 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 20,651 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,515,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $377,451,000 after buying an additional 1,855,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TDOC. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

Teladoc Health Price Performance

Shares of TDOC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.17. The stock had a trading volume of 8,654,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,486,465. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.93. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $23.19.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $642.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.34 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.25%. Equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas Mckinley acquired 7,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,252.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laizer Kornwasser sold 10,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $88,555.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,422.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Mckinley acquired 7,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,990.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,077 shares in the company, valued at $235,252.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,880 shares of company stock worth $355,689. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health Profile

(Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.