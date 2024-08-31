CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) CEO Sells $25,294,797.12 in Stock

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) CEO Brett Schulman sold 201,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total transaction of $25,294,797.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 702,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,196,122.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brett Schulman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 14th, Brett Schulman sold 66,414 shares of CAVA Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $5,984,565.54.

CAVA Group Stock Performance

Shares of CAVA stock opened at $114.03 on Friday. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $128.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.21 and its 200-day moving average is $78.10. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 278.12 and a beta of 3.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAVA Group ( NYSE:CAVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. CAVA Group’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on CAVA Group from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $94.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CAVA Group from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.75.

Institutional Trading of CAVA Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 69.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 13,739 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in CAVA Group during the 1st quarter worth about $3,213,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in CAVA Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,926,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,014,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the first quarter worth about $2,455,000. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAVA Group Company Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

