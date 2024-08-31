CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of CBIZ from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th.

CBIZ Stock Performance

CBIZ stock opened at $73.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.21. CBIZ has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $86.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.29). CBIZ had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $420.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. CBIZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CBIZ will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CBIZ

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in CBIZ by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its holdings in CBIZ by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 32,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in CBIZ by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in CBIZ by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CBIZ during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,395,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

