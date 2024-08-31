CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 35,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 62,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 2,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,146,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,847,000 after purchasing an additional 210,004 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBRE. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded CBRE Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.29.

In related news, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $1,214,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $1,214,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $219,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,501.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,232 shares of company stock worth $1,912,087. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE Group stock opened at $115.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.63 and a 1-year high of $118.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.52. The company has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 1.40.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

